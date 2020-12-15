Conor McGregor saves Irish gym facing financial problems

“I was like nearly crying there,” Mulpeter told ESPN about his call with the outspoken Irishman preparing to make his return to the Octagon to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Jan. 23.

“I didn’t know what to say to him, to be honest. I’m forever grateful to him. He basically saved our little community. Words can’t express what he’s done for us. I know that he gets bad press. People don’t report on it, but he does this stuff all the time. Conor is not looking for gratitude, he’s not looking for the media to spread this around.”

McGregor is a polarizing and controversial figure widely recognized as the top pay-per-view draw in the history of professional mixed martial arts. The 32-year-old hasn’t fought since he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at the UFC 246 show last January.

“He was just like, ‘You’re doing a f—ing amazing job, you’ve created an amazing community at the gym,'” Mulpeter added. “And he’d seen all the support online from all the parents and kids [who go to the gym]. It’s like Santa coming early for us.”