College Football Playoff rankings: Who are the top four teams in the fourth CFP poll of 2020?

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings are here, meaning only one week of games separates teams from their postseason destinations.

Once again, the top should remain intact after a mostly uneventful weekend: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Texas A,amp;M. Florida, who remained steady as the second team out heading into Week 15, suffered a stunning upset against LSU, giving the Gators their second loss and likely ending any Playoff hopes they might have had.

WEEK 15 PROJECTIONS: Playoff | Bowls

That raises the question of who might step into Florida’s position: No. 7 Iowa State (8-2), No. 8 Cincinnati (9-0) or perhaps a dark horse candidate, such as 7-2 Oklahoma or 5-0 USC. The top four might seem set — Alabama and Notre Dame could both conceivably lose and still make the Playoff — but Saturday’s ACC and Big Ten championships are very much play-in games for Clemson (9-1) and Ohio State (5-0), respectively.

With that, the fourth set of College Football Playoff rankings:

MORE: Eight possible CFP scenarios from championship weekend

College Football Playoff rankings 2020

Who are the top four CFP teams of the fourth CFP poll of 2020?

Ranking Team Record 1 2 3 4

Who are the first two teams out of the fourth CFP poll of 2020?

Ranking Team Record 5 6

MORE: SN Week 14 bowl projections

CFP top 25 rankings from fourth CFP poll of 2020