Coalition of U.S. states likely to file new antitrust lawsuit against Google

() – A coalition of states in the United States is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s Google alleging that it altered the designs of its search engine to the disadvantage of rivals that offer specialized search results, Politico reported on Tuesday.

The lawsuit could be filed as soon as Thursday and is different from the one that the U.S. Justice Department filed against Google in October, the report https://politi.co/3r4kNV4 said.

Google did not immediately respond to ‘ request for comment.

