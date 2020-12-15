Citigroup appoints Peter Kimpel as head of BCMA for Germany and Austria By

© . FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto



() – Citigroup Inc (NYSE:) on Tuesday appointed Peter Kimpel as the bank’s head of banking, capital markets and advisory (BCMA) for Germany and Austria.

Kimpel’s appointment was announced in a memo by Phil Drury, head of Citi’s BCMA for EMEA, to whom Kimpel will report.

Kimpel joined Citigroup from Barclays (LON:) where he was head of banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and has also served as a partner at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:).