Citigroup appoints Peter Kimpel as head of BCMA for Germany and Austria By

© . FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto
() – Citigroup Inc (NYSE:) on Tuesday appointed Peter Kimpel as the bank’s head of banking, capital markets and advisory (BCMA) for Germany and Austria.
Kimpel’s appointment was announced in a memo by Phil Drury, head of Citi’s BCMA for EMEA, to whom Kimpel will report.
Kimpel joined Citigroup from Barclays (LON:) where he was head of banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and has also served as a partner at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:).
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.