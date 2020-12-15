Chris Pratt’s Homophobic Allegation Resurfaces After Star-Lord Is Outed as Bisexual

Marvel Studios

In the latest issue of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ comic written by Al Ewing, Marvel confirms Peter Quill’s sexuality and depicts him in a polyamorous relationship.

Marvel is affirming its commitment to inclusivity by adding Star-Lord to a list of its LGBTQ+ characters. The latest issue of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” comic reveals that the space adventurer is bisexual.

In an adventure titled “I Shall Make You a Star-Lord”, “Guardians of the Galaxy #9” finds Peter Quills being stuck on a planet called Morinus where he befriends two humanoids, the female Aradia and the male Mors. He eventually enters into a relationship with both around the 12-year mark

In one page of the issue written by Al Ewin, Peter says to the pair of his time on the planet, “It’s been over a decade. Time to accept the truth…Morinus is my home. You’re my home.” The trio is seen entering the “Eighth House”, which is the House of Death and Rebirth, where they get into a bath together.

The relationship lasts for more than 100 years, according to Screen Rant.

Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord is portrayed by Chris Pratt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. While it’s unknown if the character’s bisexuality will be addressed in the movie, the actor faces mockery on social media as many brought up his alleged stance on LGBTQ+.

Imagining the “Jurassic World” actor’s reaction to the news, one tweeted, “How long until the headline ‘Chris Pratt exits role as Star Lord citing ‘creative differences’ ‘ drops?” Another blasted the 41-year-old hunk, “Marvel confirming Star Lord is bisexual is just *chefs kiss* f**k you Chris Pratt.”

“i need a video of chris pratt discovering that star lord is bisexual,” a third person was curious, while someone else claimed, “So apparently Star lord is Bisexual. He is also portrayed by Chris Pratt who goes to an Anti-LGBTQ church. God’s timing is always right.”

Pratt is accused of being homophobic after a photo of him visiting an alleged anti-LGBTQ church surfaced. Earlier this year, he was slammed for not participating in Joe Biden’s Presidential fundraiser which featured some of his “Avengers” castmates, though many of his co-stars later came to his defense.