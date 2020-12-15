Chris Pratt’s Homophobic Allegation Comes Up After Marvel Reveals His ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Character Is Bisexual

After promising to be more diverse and inclusive, Marvel did just that in December when it revealed Star-Lord’s bisexuality.

The news received praise from some fans who were proud to see more LGBTQ+ representation. But at the same time, many naturally wondered how Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in movies, would react, especially because he’s faced accusations of homophobia in the past.

Marvel revealed Star-Lord is bisexual

In a new comic called “I Shall Make You a Star-Lord,” it is revealed that the superhero, whose real name is Peter Quill, is bisexual and in a polyamorous relationship.

Screen Rant reports that the comic sees Star-Lord stuck on the planet Morinus, where he’s been for 150 years. While there, he becomes friends with aliens Aradia and Mors, whom he becomes romantically involved with 12 years later.

“It’s been over a decade,” Star-Lord tells Aradia and Mors. “Time to accept the truth…Morinus is my home. You’re my home.”

They remain together for more than a century — until Star-Lord is tracked down by old enemies and forced to flee. “Just…don’t forget about us stranger,” Aradia says during an emotional goodbye.

Upon hearing the news about Star-Lord, many people naturally thought about Chris Pratt

After hearing the news about Star-Lord, a lot of people thought about Pratt, who has brought the character to life in projects such as The Guardians of the Galaxy movies and in several Avengers films. Some wondered whether Star-Lord’s sexuality will be explored in future movies while others questioned Pratt’s reaction to the news given past allegations.

If you forgot, actor Elliot Page alleged in 2019 that Pratt belongs to an “infamously anti lgbtq” church after he talked about his spiritual side on The Late Show.

If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed. Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all — Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) February 9, 2019

Vox reports that Pratt is a parishioner of the Los Angeles-based Zoe Church. Pastor Chad Veach previously told The New York Times that the church is modeled after Hillsong Church — an establishment that “welcomes ALL people but does not affirm all lifestyles,” according to its global pastor Brian Houston. What’s more, the Daily Beast reports that Hillsong has a “lengthy history of gay conversion therapy, and refusing leadership roles to LGBTQ people.”

But Pratt defended his church

A few days after the accusation, Pratt pushed back. He posted a note on his Instagram Story that said (via CNN): “It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ.’ Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.”

Still, people couldn’t help but wonder how he took the news about Star-Lord. But for what it’s worth, there’s speculation that this character addition won’t make it into any MCU movies.