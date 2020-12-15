Chris Pratt’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Character Is Bisexual

“I need a video of Chris Pratt discovering that Star-Lord is bisexual.”
This week, the Guardians of the Galaxy fandom learned in a new comic that Peter Quill — aka Star-Lord — is bisexual. This character is portrayed in the films by Chris Pratt.
Pratt, as you may have heard, is a member of the controversial religious organization, Hillsong Church. As reported by the Daily Beast, Hillsong has a “lengthy history of gay conversion therapy, and refusing leadership roles to LGBTQ people.”
Over the years, Pratt’s personal views about LGBTQ people have occasionally been called into question. Notably, in 2019, Elliot Page called out the actor in a viral tweet for belonging to a church that was “infamously anti-LGBTQ.”
Well, fast-forward to this week’s revelation about Star-Lord being bisexual…and people are wondering what, exactly, Chris Pratt thinks of the news.
Some people on Twitter are imagining that the actor wouldn’t be too pleased with the development, given his ties to Hillsong.
And many people expressed a desire to see Chris Pratt’s reaction to it all.
Others, meanwhile, are just really relishing this unexpected twist.
Personally, I’m just happy to see more bisexual representation in Marvel’s comics, and I hope the storyline makes it to their Cinematic Universe soon — with an actor who’s 100% game for the role.
