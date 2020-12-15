CD Projekt Red admits Xbox One and PS4 Cyberpunk 2077 versions weren’t ready

Since the release of Cyberpunk 2077, the game has been mired in many technical issues like crashes or bugs, particularly for any players on the last-generation consoles, the Xbox One or PS4. CD Projekt Red held an emergency investor call today, giving some further insight into what exactly is going on.

CD Projekt Red business development SVP Michal Nowakowski explained that the company had mainly focused on how the game was running on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 versions.

“It is more about us looking – as was previously stated – at the PC and next-gen performance rather than current-gen,” Nowakowski stated. “We definitely did not spend enough time looking at that. I wouldn’t say that we felt any external or internal pressure to launch on the date – other than the normal pressure, which is typical for any release. So that was not the cause.”

Marcin Iwiński, CEO and co-founder of CD Projekt Red, further explained that the team did not show footage from the last-generation consoles because they were working on those versions of the game until launch. “Unfortunately this

resulted in giving it to reviewers just one day before the release, which was definitely too late and the media didn’t get the chance to review it properly. That was not intended; we were just fixing the game until the very last moment.”

Additionally, despite apologizing for the performance of the game on these lower-end consoles and promising refunds, CD Projekt Red clarified that there is no special refund policy negotiated with Microsoft or Sony, meaning players will have to go through standard processes.

“Our procedure here with Microsoft and Sony is not different than with any other title released on any of those storefronts,” Nowakowski explains.