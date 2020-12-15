Casanova’s Wife Calls Out ‘Fake Friends’

Swaggy Jazzy, the wife of rapper Casanova, is not feeling all of the love she’s been receiving after he surrendered himself to the feds earlier this month.

“I never seen so make fake friends in my life!” she wrote. “When everything’s good it’s a million people calling soon as sh*t go left the phone stop ringing! Where everybody at that was screaming 2x? Lol.,” she wrote on Instagram Story.

Prosecutors charged 18 alleged members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang in connection with various racketeering, murder, narcotics, firearms and fraud offenses — they have none of the members in custody. Casanova is allegedly a member of the gang.

Casanova is facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime — he is not, however, facing any charges for murder or attempted murder.

TEKASHI 6IX9INE BRAGS ABOUT BEING A SNITCH

Casanova was one of the alleged gang-affiliated rappers Tekashi 6ix9ine named during his trial.