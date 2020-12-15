Bulls buy the dip again after Bitcoin price rejects at a key resistance level By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3

Bulls buy the dip again after Bitcoin price rejects at a key resistance level

For the second day in a row, bulls have attacked the $19,500 level in an attempt to flip the crucial level from resistance to support.

Each attempt to overcome the resistance is has been rejected near $19,550 but Bitcoin’s swift recovery from the Dec. 14 drop to $19,050 shows that investors remain interested in buying every significant dip.

Crypto market daily price chart. Source: Coin360
daily chart. Source: TradingView
Bitcoin daily price chart. Source: Coin360