Bulls buy the dip again after Bitcoin price rejects at a key resistance level By Cointelegraph

Bulls buy the dip again after Bitcoin price rejects at a key resistance level
For the second day in a row, bulls have attacked the $19,500 level in an attempt to flip the crucial level from resistance to support.
Each attempt to overcome the resistance is has been rejected near $19,550 but Bitcoin’s swift recovery from the Dec. 14 drop to $19,050 shows that investors remain interested in buying every significant dip.
