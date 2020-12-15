Bucs place kicker, punter, long snapper on reserve/COVID list

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are enduring a difficult start to Week 15 of the season.

Tampa Bay announced on Tuesday afternoon that kicker Ryan Succop, punter Bradley Pinion, and long snapper Zach Triner have all been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.

In a corresponding roster move, the Buccaneers also used a practice squad protection option on kicker Greg Joseph that will prevent a different club from signing Joseph before the Atlanta game.

It’s not yet clear if any of the three players newly on the reserve/COVID-19 list tested positive for the virus or were merely deemed “high-risk close contacts.” While Joseph could fill in if Succop isn’t cleared by the weekend, ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported Tampa Bay could be left searching for help at punter and long snapper.

In 16 games across the 2018 and 2019 campaigns, Joseph converted 17 of 20 field-goal attempts and 34 of 38 extra points.

Earlier in the day, multiple outlets confirmed that Buccaneers starting running back Ronald Jones was having a pin placed in his fractured pinky finger that he injured in last Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. Tampa Bay hasn’t yet ruled Jones out for the upcoming contest at Atlanta.