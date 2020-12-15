British Royal Family News is asking is she or isn’t she a duchess? That’s what royal fans want to know as many are arguing that Meghan Markle shouldn’t be holding on to her title as Duchess of Sussex simply because she hasn’t been a working member of the British royal family in over a year now. Here’s what you need to know.

While Meghan’s latest appearance in a CNN video to honor those struggling during the pandemic has sparked some debate amid fans questioning whether or not she is still a duchess, it seems as though Meghan is holding on to her title for better or for worse.

British Royal Family News: Royal Critics Claim Meghan Markle Isn’t A Duchess

According to reports, Meghan appeared on CNN this weekend to pay tribute to all of the quiet heroes of the coronavirus pandemic and the “power of the human spirit” in her first appearance since revealing her miscarriage in the New York Times.

But it’s the fact that Meghan was referred to as the Duchess of Sussex that has a lot of critics up in arms. Some even took to social media to say, “Strip the title! Enough of her games. She never cared about the Royal family, the county, or its people. MeGain is just as mentally unstable as Hazbeen. Together just amplifies it. Neither of them deserve to be related to the Royal family,” along with, “It doesn’t seem right for her to be designated Duchess of Sussex when she has absolutely nothing to do with the county or people of Sussex. It’s a gratuitous title given to her by Harry’s Nan simply because she schemed and succeeded to marry the dim one.”

Another critic said, “This is the reason why the Queen must remove those British titles, they’re being commercialized for monetary value, Markle is tarnishing the title of duchess and hapless ginge has just gotten the greed bug as well.”

