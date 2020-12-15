Bridgerton: Everything you need to know about Shonda Rhimes’ historical romance series for Netflix

The period drama is the first series to come out of a multi-year development deal between Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes and Netflix.

Bringing the drama of Shondaland series such as Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder to Regency-era London, Bridgerton is an eight-part show based on Julia Quinn’s series of historical romance novels.

It tells the stories of the high society young men and women entering the marriage market in search of love.

While it may seem like your normal period drama, Bridgerton is actually a lot more radical. The show features a racially diverse cast and also explores ideas such as female sexuality and masculinity.

At the centre of the show is the Bridgerton family, led by matriarch Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), whose eldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) is hoping to find a husband.

However, following the death of her father, Daphne must be chaperoned by her possessive older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who is struggling to settle down himself.

The show’s male lead is Regé-Jean Page as the eligible Duke of Hastings, who has returned to London to find endless mothers hoping to bestow their daughters on him in marriage.

We also have the Featherington family, who are led by Lord and Lady Featherington (Ben Miller and Polly Walker) and have three daughters: Penelope (Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan), Philippa (Harriet Cains) and Prudence (Bessie Carter).

The supporting cast also includes Adjoa Andoh, Sabrina Bartlett, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel and Kathryn Drysdale.

There is also a special appearance from Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown, an anonymous Gossip Girl-esque figure who produces pamphlets about the scandals emerging in the city.

The show was filmed in the UK, with production split between London and Bath.