Bow Wow Wants BET To Hire Him!!

It seems that Bow Wow is angling for an executive position at BET and wants them to hire him to get the network hot again.

“My only dream job now is i want to take over BET. I want a high position. I was blessed to host but NOW i want an office. I want to run and come up with content for the network. I know what they missing. All you have to do is LISTEN to the people,” the rapper tweeted.

He continued: “Because BET means so much to me. [It] helped launch careers. Its sad to see where they at. Its sad to see celebs not caring about the awards. Its said that THEY ALWAYS GET TROLLED CONSTANTLY. I see whats missing. They are NOT LISTENING TO THE VIEWERS. it starts there.”

The rapper turned reality television star went on to add: “BET forgot what made them HOT! The MUSIC!!! breaking artist etc… music shows that mattered. Now its like lifetime. Just a bunch of sitcoms. Do you know the only time there is music on BET IS when there is an award show? Think about that. Like 3 x out the year. Thats crazy!”

Is he right?