Boosie Badazz: NBA Youngboy Is A Boss Like Me!!

Boosie Badazz chopped it up with DJ Vlad, where Vlad asked Boosie about rapper NBA Youngboy.

Boosie, when asked what advice he’d give to Youngboy, said he would not because they’re both bosses.

“I just wish him the best. I can’t really… Once you a boss, another boss can’t really talk to a boss and get through to us, because you’re so locked in as a boss and other bosses can’t get through to us. Probably our family members get through to us more. I don’t like to see him getting into all that sh*t. You know what I’m saying? But he grown. He gotta learn from his mistakes,” Boosie told Vlad.

BOOSIE CHATS TO FANS ON IG LIVE

“When you boss up, only person can better you is you. That’s how I was. I was kinda crazy. I stayed in all kinda sh*t. I had to fall to see. I really had to fall to see. Nobody couldn’t really tell me nothin’,” he added. “I just kept on having bad karma and that’s what was happening to me. I just kept on having bad karma for sh*t I did. Catching charges, wasn’t even trying to catch charges. Catching charges. That’s what happened with me. I was catching charges for all the pain I brought to the streets and that’s how I fell.”