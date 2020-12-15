Blake Shelton Made a Risky Move Hiding His Engagement Ring from Gwen Stefani

The time before a proposal can be stressful. That’s because a lot of preparation goes into it. Blake Shelton admitted that he made a risky move with the engagement ring he bought. Gwen Stefani still didn’t find it and is now able to wear it publicly.

Blake Shelton proposed to Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'

Shelton proposed to Stefani on his ranch in Oklahoma. Stefani announced the news on Twitter writing “. @blakeshelton yes please! gx” in October. This was with a picture of her kissing Shelton while holding up her hand showing off her ring.

The couple was secretly engaged for some time before announcing it. Shelton recently revealed that he also had to keep the engagement ring a secret for some time.

He hid the ring in his truck

The country singer lives with Stefani so he had to hide it from her. He had a risky hiding place for the expensive ring.

“I had the ring in the compartment on my door of my truck for about a week. I don’t know about you, but stuff falls out of that damn thing on my truck all the time,” he revealed on the Bobby Bones Show.

“[When I was] digging in there looking for a flashlight or change, I kept thinking, ‘Man, somebody’s gonna hit the jackpot whenever I drop this thing out of my truck,’” he said.

Shelton explained, “I wanted to keep it there all the time because I didn’t know when I would have the exact, right moment.” Luckily, he didn’t lose it and it was there when he was ready for the big moment.

Losing the ring would have been an expensive mistake

Shelton reportedly had the ring custom made. That also meant the jewlery was more expensive.

“Gwen’s ring appears to feature a classic, six-prong setting with a six to nine-carat solitaire diamond set on a white gold or platinum band,” Brilliant Earth‘s SVP of merchandising and retail expansion, Kathryn Money, explained to Page Six. “Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of center stone, we estimate the cost of the ring to be around $500,000+.”

Stefani was also wearing the ring during interviews before she revealed they are engaged. Shelton talked about people missing out on the big clue in his interview with Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The country singer had his hand on his face. “She kept doing this with her hand and wondering if people would figure out that she was wearing an engagement ring,” Shelton said. “I told her, I said, ‘You know, you wear more jewelry than Mr. T, so I don’t think people picked up on that.’ And they didn’t. You could have figured it out though, she was giving you hints.”

In the end, it all worked out. The ring was safe and so was the couple’s secret about their engagement.