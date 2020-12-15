Best

LG G7 Cases

2020

The LG G7 wasn’t the most exciting phone released in 2018, but it had a lot going for it — the display looks fantastic, the sound is ridiculously good, the wide-angle camera is impressive, and the whole thing is packaged in a slick all-glass body. That’s where a case comes in real handy, and the best LG G7 cases will prevent your phone from being smashed up by an accidental drop.



Staff Pick

Spigen’s Rugged Armor case is about as good as it gets for a single-layer case. It adds barely any bulk to the phone itself while improving the in-hand comfort with a matte finish featuring carbon fiber accents at the top and bottom. Thin enough to allow wireless charging yet rugged enough to protect against nasty drops, this case is a minimalist workhorse that looks great in all black. $13 at Amazon Featuring a dual-layer design that combines a rigid polycarbonate shell with a flexible bumper, the Unicorn Beetle Pro’s refined design will keep your phone well protected from the nastiest of drops. It also features a built-in screen protector to protect against scratches, and the precise cutouts and buttons mean the functionality of the phone will never be impeded. $20 at Amazon

$20 at Walmart Get the ultimate protection around all 360 degrees of the device with this ultra-rugged case that includes front and back polycarbonate shells and impact-resistant TPU lining and bumpers. A scratch-resistant coating on the back means the case will continue to look as fresh and new as the phone inside. Plus, it comes with a tempered glass screen protector. $11 at Amazon

$11 at Walmart For fans of wallet cases, ProCase has a vintage and stylish looking case made with genuine brown leather. The folding folio has kickstand card holders, and a magnetic closure. Perfect if you want a more elegant look, and to leave your wallet at home, it has slots for holding two cards long with a pocket for some cash. It doesn’t just look good, though. It offers sufficient protectino through durable, shock-resistance on the corners and edges. $31 at Amazon OtterBox has shifted away from including built-in screen protectors with their cases, instead offering its own case-compatible screen protector for $40. It’s a steep price compared to the other cases on this list, but if you’ve ever dealt with OtterBox’s warranty process or customer service you know that you get what you pay for regarding product support. $10 at Amazon

$15 at Walmart This i-Blason case combines the rugged protection of a heavy duty case with the views of a clear case. You get a reinforced bumper around the edges combined with a crystal clear panel on the back that lets your LG G7 shine through. It’s a great option for protecting your phone that’s available in four color styles. $18 at Walmart

Grab a case for your LG G7

Even though there are plenty of great, new Android phones being released this year, the LG G7 is still a solid phone to use in 2020. But you’re going to want to keep it in a case to retain its resale value as well as to protect it from daily wear and tear.

Our top pick among the best LG G7 cases, as almost always, is the Spigen Rugged Armor. It’s a slim case that still manages to offer rugged protection thanks to Spigen’s outstanding design which includes little air pockets in the corners that helps absorb the impact of drops.

If you want a more elegant touch, the ProCase Leather Wallet Case’s vintage and stylish look is made with genuine brown leather. It also has handy features such as a kickstand, card holders, and a magnetic closure. But don’t let the elegance fool you, this case packs durable, shock-resistance on all corners and edges.