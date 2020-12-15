Benevity Helps Microsoft Bing Raise $1.5 Million for Nonprofits With every search, Bing users earn rewards that are donated to a cause of the user’s choice and matched by Microsoft

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benevity, Inc., the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, today announced that Give with Bing users have donated Microsoft Rewards points valued at over US$1.5 million to more than 30,000 nonprofit organizations around the world, including matching funds contributed by Microsoft since April. Microsoft will continue to match donations under the Give with Bing program through December 31, 2020, doubling the impact for nonprofits this holiday season.

Give with Bing, powered by Benevity’s API, allows users to select a cause of their choice, then earn Microsoft Rewards points by searching on Microsoft Bing. The program automatically donates the rewards at the end of each month to one of 1.4 million eligible nonprofits worldwide, as selected by individual Bing users. Give with Bing is a simple yet powerful way for people to make a difference while searching online.

“By infusing purpose into people’s everyday search experience, Microsoft is enabling Bing customers to make a positive impact in a very personal and meaningful way,” said Bryan de Lottinville, Benevity Founder and CEO. “Microsoft Bing is among the trailblazers in our space who are empowering choice-driven giving into their customer experience. With COVID-19, the Black Lives Matter movement this summer, increased civic engagement initiatives around the recent U.S. election and the like, we have seen a marked increase in the number of brands seeking to embed purpose into their customer engagement and brand initiatives. This is undoubtedly the beginning of a rising trend in customer experience and a business impactful way for companies to use their reach and resources to help solve some of the world’s complex social issues.”

Originally launched in April, Give with Bing expandedin October to include nonprofits across eight countries: The U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, France, Italy, Germany and Spain. Since partnering with Benevity, the number of nonprofits supported through the program has grown from a few dozen organizations to over 30,000.

“We couldn’t be more proud for Microsoft Bing to be the search engine that gives back,” said Jordi Ribas, CVP, Microsoft Bing Engineering. “Benevity made it easy to develop a user experience for both customers and nonprofits that matches our vision. The best part is that we are able to empower Bing customers to direct donations to causes they care about, making their searches all the more impactful.”

Benevity’s API also powers customer experiences like e-commerce integrations, donation round-ups, loyalty programs and dedicated giving sites like MSN Causes, ATB Cares, and more. With Benevity’s powerful API suite, companies can integrate charitable donations, matching or donation currency incentives into any application to empower customers to do good while they interact with the brand. The system manages the vetting of nonprofits, tax receipting for donors and the secure, automated distribution of donations to nonprofits, so that brands don’t have to.

Nonprofit organizations interested in Give with Bing can watch an on-demand webinar withBenevity and Microsoft to learn how they can “end the year with a bang — with Bing”. Those who haven’t already joined Give with Bing, can get started here.

To learn more about Benevity’s API, visit https://www.benevity.com/customer-engagement/api.

About Benevity

Benevity, a certified B Corporation, is the leader in global corporate purpose software, providing the only integrated suite of community investment and employee, customer and nonprofit engagement solutions. A finalist in Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards, many iconic brands rely on Benevity’s cloud solutions to power their purpose in ways that better attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce, embed social action into their customer experiences and positively impact their communities. With software that is available in 20 languages, Benevity has processed more than 6 billion dollars in donations and 34 million hours of volunteering time, 275,000 positive actions and awarded over one million grants to 300,000 nonprofits worldwide.

