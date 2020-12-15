Ben Affleck almost had this role in the Die Hard series

Live Free or Die Hard is a major departure from other films in the series in a few ways. For starters, it takes place over the course of several days as opposed to just one. It also sees action hero John McClane teamed with computer hacker Matt Farrell (Justin Long). According to Uproxx, Ben Affleck was Bruce Willis’ first choice for the role of Matt in the hopes that they could recreate the chemistry they shared in Armageddon.

If you’re thinking Ben Affleck playing a nerdy computer hacker doesn’t quite gel, then it would probably help to mention that Live Free or Die Hard was originally a very different film. Instead of fighting a cyber terrorist in Washington D.C., the film was originally supposed to take place in a jungle (via Collider). It’s likely Matt was originally envisioned as more of an action hero-y type that would’ve played more to Affleck’s strengths.

Affleck isn’t the only actor who could have joined the Die Hard franchise, either. Kal Penn also auditioned for the role of Matt Farrell before it ultimately went to Justin Long, who put his time spent in those old Apple commercials to good use as John McClane’s technologically savvy right-hand man.

It remains to be seen if we’ll ever see Bruce Willis back in the saddle within the Die Hard universe. If not, then we’re holding out hope for that Die Hard-inspired action flick starring Charlize Theron that sounds like it’d be incredible.