Becca Kufrin Seemed To Subtly Shade Garrett Yrigoyen on Her Instagram Story

Becca Kufrin announced that she and Garrett Yrigoyen ended their engagement on Sept. 1, 2020. The former couple first met on Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette which aired in 2018.

Since their breakup, Yrigoyen started dating Yoga instructor Alex Farrar, and Kufrin moved to Los Angeles. On her Instagram story, Kufrin seemed to subtly call out her past relationship with Yrigoyen.

Garrett Yrigoyen and Becca Kufrin | Randy Holmes via Getty Images

The couple broke up after months of speculation

In June 2020, Yrigoyen published an Instagram post in support of law enforcement as the U.S. held protests against racism and police brutality. Yriogyen’s post contradicted Kufrin’s views of the Black Lives Matter movement, and he received backlash for the post.

In a Bachelor Happy Hour episode posted on June 13, Kufrin admitted that she did not know where things stood with Yrigoyen. The two then proceeded to spend months apart. After months of speculation, Kufrin announced the breakup on Bachelor Happy Hour and Instagram.

“With a heavy heart, Garrett and I have come to the loving conclusion to end our engagement. All that we will share is that we still have nothing but love and respect for one another even though we’ve decided to go down our own separate paths,” Kufrin wrote on Instagram.

Becca Kufrin answered fans’ questions on Instagram

On Dec. 14, Kufrin held a Q&A on her Instagram story. She answered that her favorite song from Taylor Swift’s new album evermore is “Long Story Short” as well as questions about her dog, jewelry, and move to LA.

When asked when she would start dating again, Kufrin answered, “I will start dating preferably when restaurants open up again and when I find somebody who is not offended if I keep my last name.”

Other answers Kufrin gave during the Q&A seemed to reference her past relationship with Yrigoyen.

A fan asked Kufrin how to know if they have found true love, and Kufrin answered, “I think somebody meant to send this to somebody else and not to me. So, if anyone finds out how to answer this, DM a girl, thanks.”

When a fan asked Kufrin how to avoid seeing an ex on social media, Kufrin had a simple answer.

“So there’s this really awesome tool on Instagram, it’s called the ‘unfollow button’ and it’s going to be your best friend,” she said on her Instagram story.

Fans of ‘The Bachelorette’ think Becca Kufrin was calling out Garrett Yrigoyen

After Kufrin held the Q&A on her Instagram story, fans of The Bachelorette took to Reddit to dissect if Kufrin was talking about Yrigoyen. Some fans did not think Kufrin was referencing her ex-fiancé when talking about changing her last name.

“I don’t think this is about Garrett. I remember her being very upfront about this on her season/past interviews,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

However, other fans took Kufrin’s Instagram story as a subtle reference to Yrigoyen.

“God Garret was the worst,” a Reddit user wrote.