BBL cricket news, Daniel Sams blasts Sydney Thunder to incredible late victory

Daniel Sams has single-handedly saved the Sydney Thunder from certain defeat at Manuka Oval, cracking a stunning 65 runs from 25 balls to pinch victory away from the Brisbane Heat.

Sams was summoned to the crease in the 11th over with the Thunder still almost 100 runs short of the 179 runs set for victory by the Heat.

First combining with former Heat all-rounder Ben Cutting for a 69-run sixth-wicket stand, the crowning jewel of Sams’ innings was ridiculous four sixes in the penultimate over to steal a remarkable comeback win for the Thunder.

In total, Sams cracked seven sixes in his stellar stint, justifying Aussie selectors’ decision to include him in last week’s T20 internationals against India.

Daniel Sams cracks a stunning six in his match-saving innings. (Getty) (Getty)

The blossoming all-rounder said he was only focussed on not falling to another duck as he did against the Stars over the weekend.

“I wanted to give myself a chance to not get another duck,” Sams said.

“If you lose a few wickets in the power play you get a bit rattled, but we pride ourselves on being calm and we’ve got a deep batting line-up, and once we were able to reset we went along like we normally would.”