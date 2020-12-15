Bank of Canada’s Macklem sees economy entering ‘difficult stage’

Article content continued

To be sustainable, the recovery must broaden to include exports and, with this, business investment Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem

Macklem’s remarks were focused on the need to strengthen exports, and less on the current economic outlook. He had little to say about policy other than to reiterate borrowing costs will remain low until economic slack is absorbed.

The governor, however, did lay down some markers of what he believes a sustainable recovery will look like.

“So far, household spending has led the way. But for the economy to fully recover, it needs to be firing on more than one cylinder,” Macklem said. “To be sustainable, the recovery must broaden to include exports and, with this, business investment.”

He also referenced the headwinds associated with recent gains in the Canadian dollar, which Macklem said reflected “broad-based” weakening of the U.S. dollar.

“This is hurting the competitiveness of Canadian exporters in our largest market,” he said.

Still, Macklem said he believes exports and business investment can rebound more quickly than they did after the global financial crisis more than a decade ago, especially if policy makers and corporate leaders step up. Moves could include removing inter-provincial trade barriers and ramping up infrastructure projects. He also said a well-educated and multinational workforce will help attract foreign investment and lead to increased exports.

“Businesses have the leading role to play here,” Macklem said. “Investment in productivity-enhancing machinery and equipment is vital.”

