‘Bachelor’ Alum Emily Ferguson Dubs Fiance William Karlsson ‘Man of My Dreams’ After Engagement News

The 28-year-old former ‘The Bachelor’ star announces the exciting news on her Instagram account, posting a picture of her professional hockey player beau kissing her forehead sweetly.

Emily Ferguson is hearing the wedding bells. When sharing with the public that she is now officially engaged to longtime boyfriend William Karlsson, the season 20 contestant on “The Bachelor” dubbed her now-fiance a “man of [her] dreams.”

The 28-year-old broke the happy news via Instagram on Sunday, December 13. “I SAID YES! I get to marry the man of my dreams, this is a moment I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl and it’s more than I could have ever imagined because it’s truly with my perfect person. I can’t wait to grow old and laugh with you forever. 12/11/2020,” she wrote alongside the picture of the two.

Emily’s post was quick to meet with excitement from her fellow “Bachelor” alums. Amanda Stanton raved, “So happy for you!!!!” Lauren Bushnell sent out similar sentiment by writing in the comment section, “So happy for you both.” Jade Roper additionally exclaimed, “Omg congrats!!!”

Also sharing the engagement news was Emily’s fiance William. The professional hockey player shared online an identical photo which showed him kissing the reality star’s forehead and holding her hands. In the caption of the post, he simply noted, “She said YES!!”

The following day, the TV personality treated her fans to a video of how William popped the big question. Alongside the clip which saw her beau kneeling down as she cried in disbelief, she penned, “Proposal. How he did it. I never imagined that I would be getting proposed to in sweatpants, hair in a bun and a spray tan….but truly it could not have been more perfect.”

“William Karlsson, thank you for loving me for me. You love me when I’m at my worst and when I’m at my best. I don’t know how I got so lucky. I can’t wait to do life with you forever,” she went on gushing. “Also huge thank you to @oscardansk for hiding behind the bush and capturing this solid content @larswilliamkarlsson.”

Emily and William started dating in November 2017 after making an appearance on Ben Higgins‘ season of “The Bachelor” in 2016 alongside her twin Haley Ferguson. The sisters later appeared in several seasons of “Bachelor in Paradise.”