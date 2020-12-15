Australian cricket news | Alex Carey calls Allan Border after searing spray

Australia A captain Alex Carey has revealed that he called Allan Border after copping a searing spray from the iconic Aussie skipper.

Border was incensed by a day two performance from Australia A in a tour game against India, branding the lethargic showing “an absolute disgrace” and claiming “they gave up”. Carey, as captain and a touted future Australian skipper, copped the brunt of Border’s criticism.

Carey had already addressed the comments and then took the step of seeking out Border, both for clarification and counsel.

“It was difficult circumstances at times [in the match] having a few changes with head knocks,” Carey told SEN radio.

“A couple of bowlers got injured and to manage players throughout that was difficult at times.

Alex Carey, Australia A captain. (Getty)

“I had a chat to him (Border) yesterday. We discussed a few things … it was great to talk to him and learn from him and get some advice. I think it would be silly not to, he’s one of the greatest Australian captains we’ve had.

“I just said, ‘I wanted to have a chat to you around what you said, and what advice you could give me’. We spoke about a few things, and he offered some support … it was a really, really good discussion.

“Great to have a chat with him, and finish the game off the way we did.”

The spray that Border reserved personally for Carey went: “If Alex Carey is in line to be an Australian captain, he has got a lot of work to do for me. He has gone down quite a few pegs.

“He is a good cricketer Alex Carey, he has got a bit of energy himself, but yesterday he should have reacted to the way the general feel around the team was.”

Alex Carey, captain of Australia A, bats against India at the SCG. (Getty)

Carey said on Tuesday: “The one thing we can control is the attitude out there — we could have a better attitude and show a bit more energy.

“I’m happy with the tactical side of it, but if there’s an attitude side of it, then obviously that probably does need a change.

“I probably took that one a bit more personally, so I can do that better next time.”