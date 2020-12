Leanne shared the dialogue between her and Mikayla: “She looked at me and said, ‘But Mulan can speak Chinese, right?’ I told her, ‘Yes, not in this movie, but in real life, she would’ve spoken Chinese.’ Mikayla then said, ‘She’s real?!’ and I told her, ‘Sort of, yes!’ Next Mikayla said, ‘That’s cooooool. I want to speak Chinese like Mulan!'” After Leanne told Mikayla that her grandparents also spoke Chinese, Mikayla was in complete shock because she didn’t realize it.