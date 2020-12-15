Arthur D. Little Appoints Hiroto Suzuki as New Global Practice Leader for Automotive & Manufacturing

Article content

LONDON — Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced that Hiroto Suzuki has been appointed as Global Leader for the Automotive & Manufacturing Practice. Suzuki will take over from Giancarlo Agresti, who has successfully led the practice for the last nine years, and was the driving force behind its increased global presence and diversification into different sub-industries.

Based in ADL’s Tokyo office, Suzuki was previously responsible for relaunching ADL’s South-East Asia (SEA) operation, initiating a ‘Japan-Europe desk’, and working closely with China, the US and other markets. He has published several books on mobility and management topics, and is known as an opinion leader in the Japanese automotive and manufacturing industry.

Ignacio García Alves, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Arthur D. Little, comments: “I would like to express my personal gratitude to Giancarlo for the success he has brought to our Automotive & Manufacturing Practice, and congratulate Hiroto on taking up this key role within our company. His expertise in both automotive and mobility issues means that, as these sectors continue to converge, he is well qualified to help ADL establish leadership in this area. Hiroto’s experience of collaborating closely with both market leaders and other ADL practice heads will also be a major asset in progressing the company’s ambitions for the Automotive & Manufacturing Practice.”