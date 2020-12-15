Apple’s AirPods Pro Max now shipping and available in-store in Canada

While Apple’s high-end AirPods Pro Max have already been available to order for several days, the over-ear headphones are shipping now and can also be purchased at the Apple Store.
The AirPods Pro Max feature ‘Adaptive EQ,’ ‘Active Noise-Cancellation,’ ‘Transparency Mode’ and ‘Spatial Audio.’ Similar to other AirPods, the over-ear headphones also feature Apple’s H1 chip and “Hey Siri” integration.
Other features include a Digital Crown for changing the volume and playing, pausing, and skipping tracks, a stainless steel arm with a lightweight knit mesh headband and 20 hours of battery life.
While the AirPods Pro Max are undeniably extremely expensive at $779 in Canada, a disappointing number that’s roughly $79 above the Canadian dollar’s current value when directly converted from the $549 USD price, they also sound extremely impressive.
Whether the sound and build-quality improvements are worth the extra price when compared to other similar headphones like Apple-owned Beats’ Studio 3s or Sony’s excellent WH-1000xm4s, will depend on how much you care about audio quality and if you’re willing to shell out well over $800 after tax for the AirPods Pro Max.
