Apple TV+ Series ‘Servant’ Renewed for Season 3

Apple today announced that it has renewed Apple TV+ series “Servant” for a third season ahead of its second season premiere on January 15, 2021.

“Servant” was one of the first shows on ‌Apple TV+‌, and it was popular with ‌Apple TV+‌ subscribers. Apple renewed it for a second season not long after the first season debuted.

“Servant” is a horror thriller produced by M. Night Shyamalan, who has also directed a few of the episodes. The series follows a Philadelphia couple who are in mourning after losing their child. Their baby, Jericho, is replaced by a reborn doll that the mother thinks is real, and a strange nanny, Leanne, is hired to look after the doll. After Leanne arrives, bizarre things start happening to the family.

Apple says the 10-episode second season will “take a supernatural turn” with a darker future for all involved as Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed.

The show stars Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free, Rupert Grint, and Toby Kebbell. The full first season of “Servant” is available on Apple TV+.