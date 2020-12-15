Aleafia Health Enters Supply Agreement with Cannabis Brand House BLLRDR

Aleafia Health subsidiary Emblem to exclusively distribute BLLRDR products in medical channel

Initial launch to feature rare cultivars Afghani Bullrider and Wedding Cake

BLLRDR is majority-owned by two-time GRAMMY Award winning producer Noah “40” Shebib and original Emblem co-founder Max Zavet

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aleafia Health Inc.’s (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) wholly-owned subsidiary Emblem Cannabis Corporation has entered into a definitive supply agreement with cannabis brand house Robes Cannabis Inc. (dba BLLRDR). The agreement gives the Company the exclusive rights to sell BLLRDR’s portfolio of rare, highly sought-after cannabis cultivars and other products in the Canadian medical cannabis market.

BLLRDR is majority-owned by two-time GRAMMY Award winning producer and OVO co-founder, Noah “40” Shebib, and Emblem co-founder Max Zavet.

Two highly sought-after cannabis cultivars, Wedding Cake, and the brand’s namesake, the elusive Afghani Bullrider, are slated to launch to Emblem patients in January 2021. Both cultivars are carefully curated for their unique cannabinoid and terpene profiles that appeal to medical patients, with Afghani Bullrider often exhibiting myrcene levels of over one per cent by dried flower weight.

“I’ve never seen cannabis as simply another ‘product,’” said Shebib. “It has been quite the journey to get this brand to the market, and it has always been a top priority to ensure there is medical access. We are excited to be collaborating with the Aleafia team to bring these products to patients.”

“Partnering with Noah, Max and the BLLRDR team has allowed us to broaden our medical cannabis portfolio and bring their unique and differentiated cultivars directly to our patients,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic.

“We are committed to honouring the legacy of all the advocates who gave their energy to ensure cannabis is accessible and available when needed,” said Zavet. “We will continue to challenge ourselves to bring the best quality and variety of products to this market and will work with the team at Aleafia in order to execute our vision.”

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns three significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

Innovation, the heart of Aleafia Health’s competitive advantage, has led to the Company maintaining a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness-specific product development and its highly differentiated education platform FoliEdge Academy. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value; the TSX Venture Exchange named Aleafia the 2019 top performing company prior to its graduation to the TSX.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41ba3c18-bf20-49b0-8959-9c1a10b71f7b