Addison Timlin And Jeremy Allen White Welcome Baby Girl

“She is the answer to 1,000 prayers.”
And baby makes four! Over the weekend, Addison Timlin and Jeremy Allen White welcomed their second child.
On Sunday, Addison shared the exciting news on her Instagram with a photo of her breastfeeding their newborn daughter, Dolores Wild White.
“Born 12/12/2020, just in time to save the year. She is the answer to 1,000 prayers and we are in love with her.”
“Thank you to my sister and my mama for taking care of my family while I waited in hospital for this little one to join us earth side.”
The 29-year-old actor also thanked the doctors and “MFCU nurses at Cedars Sinai” for “getting us here safely.”
And last, but certainly not least, she sent a special message to her husband and their first-born daughter Ezer Billie White, who just turned two.
October seems to be a lucky month for Addison and Jeremy, because that’s also when they welcomed Ezer into the world.
Congratulations to Addison and Jeremy on their new bundle of joy, and for shining a little brightness on this dark year!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!