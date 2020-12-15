A Cambridge event allowed people to shred their worst memories of 2020

For many (maybe most), 2020 has arguably been a dumpster fire of a year. And for those who can’t wait for when the clock strikes midnight on the first day of 2021, the Cambridge Historical Society provided a much-needed and cathartic activity.

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, the society hosted Good Riddance 2020 at its headquarters on Brattle Street. The socially distanced event allowed participants to write down something bad that happened in 2020, and shred it. Then, they could also write down something they’re taking with them into next year with seedlings to plant.

We’re all set up for Good Riddance 2020, ready to start shredding #2020 to bits and planting your hopes for #2021. Join us today from 1-4 pm… Posted by Cambridge Historical Society on Sunday, December 13, 2020

Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui attended the event, with a photo showing her shredding what she’s leaving behind in 2020.

Such a honor to host Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui at Good Riddance 2020! Posted by Cambridge Historical Society on Sunday, December 13, 2020

“Twenty-twenty has been a tough year in so many ways,” Historical Society Executive Director Marieke Van Damme said on the event’s official Facebook page. “We wanted a way to help people process that, commemorate it, and let it go.”