5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week By Cointelegraph

5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

Matilda Coleman
Big gaps and bigger buys: 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

(BTC) begins a new trading week within 5% of the mythical $20,000 price level — but can it get there this time?

As the largest cryptocurrency lines up for another shot at overcoming seminal resistance, Cointelegraph looks at the market factors influencing price performance on Monday.

year-to-date performance. Source: Digital Assets Data
U.S. dollar currency index month-to-date chart. Source: TradingView
BTC/USD 3-day chart. Source: TradingView
futures chart showing two latest gaps. Source: TradingView