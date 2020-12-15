2020 Info-Tech CIO Awards Celebrate IT Leaders Who Drive Business Value and Stakeholder Satisfaction

The 2020 CIO Awards winners represent large enterprises as well as small and medium- sized organizations. Following is the full list of organizations represented:

  • 18th Circuit Florida Courts
  • Alliance Resource Partners
  • Bay Federal Credit Union
  • Canadian Patient Safety Institute
  • Charlotte County Clerks of Court
  • City of Moreno Valley
  • College of Westchester
  • Colorado Housing and Finance Authority
  • County of Santa Clara Consumer and Environment Protection Agency
  • Delta Dental Plan of New Jersey
  • Denver Botanic Gardens
  • Florida State College at Jacksonville
  • Ingham Intermediate School District
  • InterDev, LLC
  • Kansas City Chiefs Football Club
  • King’s Daughters Medical Center
  • Legend Pictures, LLC
  • LogRhythm Inc.
  • Los Angeles County Development Authority
  • Mt. Hood Community College
  • Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Polk County Tax Collector
  • Red River Bank
  • The W.W. Williams Company
  • Turo Inc.
  • UCLA Research Administration
  • UMWA Health and Retirement Funds
  • University of North Georgia
  • Village of Carol Stream
  • Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs

Supporting Resources:

  • For more information on the Info-Tech CIO Awards – visit here.
  • Don’t miss out on our newest research and content – visit here.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is a leading, full-service IT research, advisory, and analyst firms in North America, serving 40,000+ business leaders and professionals. With offices in Canada, U.S. and Australia, Info-Tech Research Group offers pragmatic analyst insights and actionable tools to IT departments from world-class organizations such as NASA, New Balance, Spotifyand the United Nations. Info-Tech Research Group’s divisions include McLean & Company, SoftwareReviews, and my Policies.

