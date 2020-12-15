2020 Info-Tech CIO Awards Celebrate IT Leaders Who Drive Business Value and Stakeholder Satisfaction

Article content continued
The 2020 CIO Awards winners represent large enterprises as well as small and medium- sized organizations. Following is the full list of organizations represented:
- 18th Circuit Florida Courts
- Alliance Resource Partners
- Bay Federal Credit Union
- Canadian Patient Safety Institute
- Charlotte County Clerks of Court
- City of Moreno Valley
- College of Westchester
- Colorado Housing and Finance Authority
- County of Santa Clara Consumer and Environment Protection Agency
- Delta Dental Plan of New Jersey
- Denver Botanic Gardens
- Florida State College at Jacksonville
- Ingham Intermediate School District
- InterDev, LLC
- Kansas City Chiefs Football Club
- King’s Daughters Medical Center
- Legend Pictures, LLC
- LogRhythm Inc.
- Los Angeles County Development Authority
- Mt. Hood Community College
- Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Polk County Tax Collector
- Red River Bank
- The W.W. Williams Company
- Turo Inc.
- UCLA Research Administration
- UMWA Health and Retirement Funds
- University of North Georgia
- Village of Carol Stream
- Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs
