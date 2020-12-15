2020 Info-Tech CIO Awards Celebrate IT Leaders Who Drive Business Value and Stakeholder Satisfaction

Article content continued

The 2020 CIO Awards winners represent large enterprises as well as small and medium- sized organizations. Following is the full list of organizations represented:

18th Circuit Florida Courts

Alliance Resource Partners

Bay Federal Credit Union

Canadian Patient Safety Institute

Charlotte County Clerks of Court

City of Moreno Valley

College of Westchester

Colorado Housing and Finance Authority

County of Santa Clara Consumer and Environment Protection Agency

Delta Dental Plan of New Jersey

Denver Botanic Gardens

Florida State College at Jacksonville

Ingham Intermediate School District

InterDev, LLC

Kansas City Chiefs Football Club

King’s Daughters Medical Center

Legend Pictures, LLC

LogRhythm Inc.

Los Angeles County Development Authority

Mt. Hood Community College

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Polk County Tax Collector

Red River Bank

The W.W. Williams Company

Turo Inc.

UCLA Research Administration

UMWA Health and Retirement Funds

University of North Georgia

Village of Carol Stream

Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs

Supporting Resources:

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is a leading, full-service IT research, advisory, and analyst firms in North America, serving 40,000+ business leaders and professionals. With offices in Canada, U.S. and Australia, Info-Tech Research Group offers pragmatic analyst insights and actionable tools to IT departments from world-class organizations such as NASA, New Balance, Spotifyand the United Nations. Info-Tech Research Group’s divisions include McLean & Company, SoftwareReviews, and my Policies.

