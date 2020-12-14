Zayn Malik ‘misses his sister Waliyha’s wedding to her ex-convict partner’

Zayn Malik has ‘missed his younger sister Waliyha’s wedding to her ex-convict partner’.

The former One Directioner, 27, was nowhere to be seen in snaps from the nuptials, while his girlfriend Gigi Hadid sent Waliyha a message saying she ‘wished’ she was there.

Waliyha, 22, is said to have tied the knot with Junaid Khan, , who was jailed for five years in 2017 for a carjacking incident.

It has been claimed that ‘nobody is happy’ about her marrying the ex-convict, with her father Yaser seemingly not appearing in pictures from the intimate ceremony.

Nowhere to be seen:

A source told The Sun: ‘No one is happy about her marrying him after what he did.

‘He’s a thug, this isn’t in his past — he’s only just got out of prison.’

Waliyha was all smiles on her special day as she stunned in glamorous golden wedding attire.

Her bridal outfit featured a gorgeous dress embellished with sequins, a delicate veil and statement pieces of gold jewellery.

Just married:

She opted for a high-glamour make-up palette and a slick of nude lipstick for her ‘Nikkah’, which is the term used for a Muslim wedding.

Waliyha reshared the moment she cut her wedding cake with her husband Junaid, which featured their initials in gold icing with a ‘mr and mrs’ cake topper.

The newlywed couple held hands as they cut into the elaborate cake in front of their reception of guests, while Waliyha gazed adoringly at her other half.

Wedding day:

Reception:

The wedding is thought to have taken place in Bradford, but Zayn and Gigi have been living across the pond in Pennsylvania amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2017, Khan and accomplice Adam Takolia reportedly followed a Seat Leon Cupra before confronting a ‘vulnerable’ elderly woman on her driveway in Skipton.

Groom:

The pair were understood to be wearing balaclavas at the and threatened her with a weapon, thought to be a screwdriver, before driving off with the car.

Describing the carjacking as ‘chilling’, Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC said: ‘You targeted a vulnerable lady on her own.

‘At her home, in her drive alone and you ­carried out your planned expedition with a degree of skill that is chilling. And you have shown no remorse, not one iota.’

has contacted Zayn’s representatives for comment.

It comes after Zayn’s model girlfriend, 25, sent a sweet message to Waliyha on Instagram, after she was not able to attend her wedding.

Gigi admitted she was disappointed to have missed out on the special day after Waliyha shared a series of stunning snaps on Instagram.

Gutted:

Gushing over the stunning bride, Gigi penned: ‘Wish I could be there so happy for u. Big love x.’ (sic)

Announcing that she had tied the knot, the singer’s sister shared stunning snaps of her in a glamorous fuchsia outfit surrounded by her loved ones.

Waliyha’s stylish attire featured a pink embroidered maxi-skirt and a vibrant silk shirt, which she teamed with a stunning patterned sash.

Congratulations!

Waliyha also shared a number of loving snaps surrounded by her loved ones as she announced her milestone.

Alongside the post, she penned: ‘Best days with the best people.

‘I honestly don’t think I could have had a more beautiful day.

‘I can’t believe we are officially married.’

Gigi’s touching message comes after she revealed she was having a difficult after returning to work for the first since giving birth to her daughter.

Wedding:

Her mother Yolanda, 56, posted on social media that she was taking care of her baby granddaughter on Thursday while Gigi went back to work.

The new mother shared a selfie video with the caption ‘Back in the office’ and in the clip she explained: ‘would say back 2 work BUT bein a mama is a job like no otherrrr.’

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their daughter, whose name has not publicly been revealed, in September and have kept their baby’s face hidden from pictures.

The smitten couple first got together in 2015 and appeared together on the cover of Vogue in August 2017.

Grandma:

The couple confirmed they were expecting a child together in April and the baby was born on the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania where the young couple have been quarantining during the pandemic since May.

Announcing the arrival of their daughter, Zayn shared on social media: ‘To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.

‘The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.

‘Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.’