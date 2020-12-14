Your Tuesday Briefing

Eating fugu has been a perilous act for most of human history. But in Japan, where it’s against the law to serve the fish without a license, the danger is limited — and, even more so of late, with the rise of farmed fugu believed to be entirely toxin-free.

Despite cultural concerns about the risk of poisoning, Westerners who chronicle their first taste of fugu tend to dismiss it as bland. Perhaps the experience is so subtle as to be illegible to someone from another culture, suggests our writer.

Here’s what else is happening

Aleksei Navalny: Officers from a secret Russian spy unit trailed the Russian opposition leader for years and were nearby at the he was exposed to a toxic nerve agent that almost killed him last summer, according to a new report, in the strongest evidence so far of Moscow’s involvement in the attack.

Blood donation: Britain announced on Monday that starting next year it would allow gay and bisexual men who have had the same sexual partner for more than three months to donate blood, in a significant easing of restrictions.

U.S.-Turkey relations: The Trump administration on Monday issued sanctions against Turkey’s military acquisitions agency to punish the NATO ally, more than three years after it bought a missile defense system from Russia.

Chinese goods: Chinese exports to the U.S. climbed 46.1 percent in November to a record $51.98 billion, defying the expectations of American politicians who had predicted that the pandemic would be a moment to reduce trade with China.