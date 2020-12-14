Your Tuesday Briefing

The first vaccines in the U.S.
The first shots were given in the American mass vaccination campaign on Monday morning, opening a new chapter in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more people in the U.S. than in any other country.
“I believe this is the weapon that will end the war,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York said at a rollout event, shortly before the Pfizer shot was given to Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse. Hundreds of sites were receiving vaccine shipments, with health care workers first in line. President Trump delayed plans for White House staff members to get early vaccines.
Grim milestone: The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. passed 300,000 on Monday — the same day as the start of the vaccinations. Over the past week, there has been an average of 210,112 new cases per day, an increase of 30 percent from the average two weeks earlier.
On Monday, Singapore became the first Asian country to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, announcing that the first shipment would arrive this month and be given free to Singaporeans and long-term residents.
Australia and New Zealand could start travel bubble soon
The New Zealand government intends to establish a travel bubble with Australia in the first quarter of next year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.
The arrangement would allow people to travel freely between Australia and New Zealand without quarantining for two weeks on arrival. Passengers arriving from New Zealand are already exempt from quarantine requirements in Australia.
Ms. Ardern said the travel bubble was “pending confirmation” from Australian officials, and would be contingent on “no significant changes in the circumstances of either country.”
Context: New Zealand has avoided the worst of the pandemic compared with other countries, with 2,096 cases and 25 lives lost, according to a New York Times database. In Australia, 28,031 people have tested positive for the virus, while 908 have died.
U.S. officials suspect Russia in largest hack in years
The Trump administration said on Sunday that hackers acting on behalf of a foreign government — almost certainly Russian intelligence, according to federal and private experts — broke into key government networks and had access to email systems.
It was one of the most sophisticated and perhaps largest hacks in more than five years, infiltrating the Treasury and Commerce Departments and targeting national security-related agencies. A hunt was on to determine if other parts of the government had been affected.
The motive remains elusive, two people familiar with the matter said, and it was too soon to tell how damaging the attacks were. But the attacks may have been underway as early as this spring, meaning they continued undetected through months of the pandemic and the election season.
Details: The campaign involved the hackers inserting code into periodic updates of software used to manage networks by a company called SolarWinds. Its products are widely used in corporate and federal networks, and the malware was carefully minimized to avoid detection.
If you have 6 minutes, this is worth it
Triumphant China, humbled West
China’s Communist Party, under its leader, Xi Jinping, has promoted the idea that the country is on a trajectory to power past Western rivals. China stamped out the coronavirus, the messaging goes, and its economy has come roaring back.
Our correspondent takes a closer look at this new nationalism in China, where there is a sharper sense that the Western powers are in perhaps irreversible decline, and that the pandemic has confirmed China’s ascent.
Here’s what else is happening
Google outage: The tech giant’s popular services — like Gmail, Hangouts, Meets and YouTube — went offline on Monday, halting work and classrooms around the globe. The company attributed the problem to an “authentication system outage” that lasted for about 45 minutes.
U.S. politics: In a procedural step in the U.S. election and transition of presidential power, the Electoral College will formally cast a majority of votes for President-elect Joe Biden. Congress officially will count the votes on Jan. 6, with Vice President Mike Pence presiding.
Big Tech in Europe: Companies like Amazon, Apple and Google are spending more than ever on lobbyists to stop European Union regulation against them. Despite the campaign, the industry has had few major successes.
Snapshot: Above, retrieving a coffin during a ceremony in Lembang Ma’dong, Indonesia. The Toraja people of southern Sulawesi, one of the country’s largest islands, are known for their elaborate death rituals. The bodies of the deceased are kept at home, sometimes for years, until the family has enough money to pay for a funeral.
What we’re looking at: This week’s New Yorker cover by the artist David Hockney, and an accompanying Q,amp;A with him. He reminds us that creativity doesn’t have to be limited to long-revered mediums — he’s painted hundreds of works this year on his iPad.
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Flamboyant, fruity and exceedingly merry, this spectacular holiday trifle is a show-off dessert. As long as you have cake, custard, some kind of fruit or jam, and a fluffy cloud of cream, you can vary it as much as you like.
Read and watch: John le Carré, who died on Saturday at age 89, elevated the spy novel to high art. The author “had a knack for language of every variety,” our book critic writes. Here are nine adaptations from his novels to stream.
Listen: No composer left a mark on music quite like Ludwig van Beethoven. Explore the music, life and times of the composer, on the 250th anniversary of his birth.
spent at home is not wasted. At Home has our full collection of ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the Back Story on …
Tips from a TikTok doctor
As coronavirus vaccinations get underway in some countries, we spoke with one doctor who tries to reach people where they are — often, on social media — with health information. Dr. Austin Chiang, based in Philadelphia, spoke with our OnTech newsletter.
Why do you make TikTok videos?
Part of what I’m trying to do is humanize our profession. I try to showcase being fun but also professional, and hopefully people can learn something.
As doctors, we don’t get any marketing or communications training, and yet we’re expected to contribute to our community and to public health. We’re going to have to meet patients where they are, and communicate information in interesting and digestible ways.
How might you approach coronavirus vaccines on TikTok?
The approach that I try to take is to leave room for the gray. If you say vaccines don’t cause any harm and are the best things in the world, it can alienate people who are vaccine hesitant. If we instead acknowledge that there are potential risks just like anything else in medicine and life, it’s a more effective message.
For coronavirus vaccines, I would probably do something with a voice over that explains my own reasons for getting vaccinated, and lays out the side effects and the risk-benefit analysis I’ve done in my mind and what we gain from the vaccine. I’m sure the coronavirus vaccines are confusing to everyone because they’re confusing to us, too.
