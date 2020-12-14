Your Tuesday Briefing

The first vaccines in the U.S.

The first shots were given in the American mass vaccination campaign on Monday morning, opening a new chapter in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more people in the U.S. than in any other country.

“I believe this is the weapon that will end the war,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York said at a rollout event, shortly before the Pfizer shot was given to Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse. Hundreds of sites were receiving vaccine shipments, with health care workers first in line. President Trump delayed plans for White House staff members to get early vaccines.

Grim milestone: The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. passed 300,000 on Monday — the same day as the start of the vaccinations. Over the past week, there has been an average of 210,112 new cases per day, an increase of 30 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

On Monday, Singapore became the first Asian country to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, announcing that the first shipment would arrive this month and be given free to Singaporeans and long-term residents.