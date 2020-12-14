‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Angry Chelsea Unleashed At Sharon!

‘Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers show that while Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is now in a mental institution (where he should be), Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) is not very happy about that! In fact, when she found out about it from Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), she rushed to Crimson Lights to confront Sharon Newman (Sharon Case).

Chelsea is convinced that Sharon just can’t get enough of Adam, and while, I mean she’s kind of right, I really think Sharon is attached to Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) to be honest, and I think Sharon truly believes she made the right decision by getting Adam into that place.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Is PISSED At Sharon – Claims Sharon Is Jealous About Her And Adam

I’m all for Adam being where he is, I think he deserves it, and even inside he’s blaming his daddy for everything. Man up and take some responsibility, Adam. Meanwhile, Chelsea will be on the outside fighting for him because it’s “unfair” that Sharon put him in there.

Chelsea thinks Sharon loves Adam and is just jealous of him and Chelsea? Yeah, I don’t think so.

What do you think? Do you think Sharon still loves Adam? Let us know in the comments below.

