You’ll soon be able to ask Siri to play sounds of animals, vehicles, and more

Apple claims it has enhanced Siri with 20 times more facts for answers in general with iOS 14, and now the company’s virtual assistant is about to learn a few more tricks. You’ll soon be able to ask Siri to play sounds of animals, vehicles, instruments, and more.

As reported by CNBC, Apple is adding several new sounds to Siri for whenever users ask how something sounds. The company said there are hundreds of sound options that can be played by Siri on the iPhone, iPad, and even HomePod.

Once this feature goes live, you’ll be able to ask Siri to hear a duck, a humpback whale, or even a train. Siri will play the requested sound and also show some interesting facts about that animal, vehicle, or instrument from Wikipedia.

These are some of the questions users can ask Siri with this update:

“Hey Siri, what does a humpback whale sound like?”

“Hey Siri, what does a toy poodle sound like?

“Hey Siri, what does a harp sound like?”

“Hey Siri, what do firetrucks sound like?”

While some users have already been able to ask Siri to play these sounds, several users have reported on social networks that they haven’t yet been able to successfully ask for the new sounds. Apple says this requires iOS 14.3 to work, but even with the latest version of the operating system installed I wasn’t able to try it on my devices.

The new sounds are presumably still being rolled out to users and they should become available to everyone in the next few days.

Have you been able to ask Siri to play these new sounds? Let us know in the comments below.

