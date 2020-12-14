‘You got to be a dreamer and a doer’ — How Ajay Virmani built a multi-billion-dollar cargo company from scratch

Article content continued

Larry Wilson, an old hand at Cottrell, taught Virmani the ins and outs of the business. Virmani did the rest, striking out on his own and ultimately buying the cargo operations of Canada 3000 Inc., a discount carrier. It was going to be his big break, but then the airline went bust, declaring bankruptcy after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

From the outside, Virmani’s timing looked terrible, but he didn’t see things that way. Planes stopped flying after 9/11 and distressed companies started selling off aircraft at steep discounts. He bought four Boeing 727s from a Florida carrier and Cargojet was born.

In aviation circles, air cargo had always been an afterthought, since commercial airlines focused on moving passengers. Virmani’s master stroke was to forget about passengers altogether and dedicate his aircraft solely to moving things, and then convincing Canada Post, and others, that he could move their stuff overnight to points across the country with an on-time delivery rate of 98 per cent.

It wasn’t an easy sell at first, but you know how donkeys can be.

“The model we created was to have one network for this country, and it is what brought us to here,” Virmani said.

“Here,” on a Thursday in early December, is a Cargojet hangar at John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, the company’s home airport on the outskirts of the city. Virmani, as is his custom, dressed casually in track pants, sneakers and a warm-up jacket, plus, of course, a white medical-grade mask.