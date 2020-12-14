WorldRemit Delivers USD Bank Transfers to Nigeria in Time for Christmas

Article content continued

International money transfers to US dollar bank accounts are already available through two of WorldRemit’s partner banks: Fidelity Bank and GT Bank. WorldRemit is working to add other partners shortly.

Speaking on this announcement Gbenga Okejimi, Country Manager, Nigeria and Ghana, at WorldRemit, said: “Ensuring that our customers are able to transfer money to friends and family back home safely and as quickly as possible is why we exist. We’re constantly looking for ways to improve our services. We hope that by making it possible to send money to USD bank accounts in Nigeria, this gives our customers more flexibility and options to receive the money which we know is a welcome development during this festive season.”

WorldRemit also recently launched a Transfer Tracker App which allows recipients of money transfers to track their funds. The app is free to download through the Google Play store in a number of countries including Nigeria. The innovative cross-border payments company continues to create opportunities for customers to support their family and friends across the world.

1 Consumer research undertaken by Opinium Research between the 27th of October and the 5th November 2020, comprising a panel of 3,167 adults, including 1,010 in the US, 752 in the UK, 753 in Canada, and 652 in Australia. This data set was combined with a separate consumer survey run by Attest between 23rd October and 10th November, asking the same questions to a panel of 2,980 adults, including 1,059 in the UK, 941 in the US, 504 in Canada, and 476 in Australia.

2https://www.cbn.gov.ng/Out/2020/CCD/Governor’s%20Remarks%20Diaspora%20Remittances.pdf

