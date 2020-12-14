Wisconsin Supreme Court rules against Trump lawsuit -CNN By

© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump departs on travel to West Point, New York from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON () – The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against Republican President Donald Trump’s election lawsuit on Monday and upheld Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state, according to CNN.
The ruling was the latest in a string of losses for Trump across the country.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.