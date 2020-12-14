Wild surf breaks hole through Bribie Island’s northern tip

The channel, which runs from the tip of Bribie Island near Caloundra in the north, to Deception Bay in the south, is also relied on by boaties.

Bill’s Boat Hire Caloundra owner, Kerrie Chandler, visited the island this morning and said she was devastated by what she saw.

“This is like the fortress between the dynamics of the Coral Sea and the beautiful little Pumicestone Passage,” she said.

“We have lost a significant amount of sand and vegetation that won’t be replaced in my lifetime.”

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services warned motorists and boaties to stay away from the area.

Another high tide of 2.02 metres is expected off Bribie Island around 8.30am tomorrow morning.