Wild conditions to ease in northeast NSW and southeast Queensland

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted possible flooding for the Tweed River at South Murwillumbah, the Tweed River at Tumbulgum and surrounding areas.

Further south, the bureau has issued a possible flood warning for towns along the Nambucca River.

Residents check the damage along the stretch of beaches due to erosion in Byron Bay, NSW. (Regi Varghese/Getty Images)

Queensland is bracing for the highest tide of the year with a spring tide expected today.

A hazardous surf warning has been issued for the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Fraser Island, with beaches closed until further notice.

Milder showers and potential storms are expected to linger in the south-east until tomorrow.

A surfer runs past the long stretch of coastal areas seen disappeared due to erosion along the beach side, in Byron Bay,NSW. (Getty)

Troughs are triggering showers and storms in other parts of Queensland, the Northern Territory, western South Australia and eastern Western Australia, some intense.

A front is bringing brisk winds and showers to Tasmania.

National weather forecast for Tuesday December 15, 2020. (Nine News)

Recent flooding rain in southeast Queensland and northeastern NSW in the past three days has in general been the heaviest since February and easily exceeded the monthly average.

However, some places in southeast Queensland have seen their biggest falls in several years.

The past hours alone has been the heaviest in eight years at Mungar Junction (47mm), six years in Lindfield (88mm), three years at Beerburrum (117mm), Cooran (79mm), Oakwood (58mm) and Morayfield (71mm) and about two years at Woodford Stanmore.

Here is your state-by-state forecast for Tuesday, December 15, 2020:

Showers, mild-to-warm in the southeast. Showers/storms, very warm in the northeast. Showers, very warm in the northwest. Mostly sunny, very warm in the southwest.

Brisbane has a possible shower, with a low of 21C and a top of 30C.

There’s a severe weather warning for abnormally high tides and dangerous surf for parts of Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast forecast districts — see more details here .

New South Wales and the ACT

Showers/storms, cool-to-mild in the east. Mostly sunny, hot in the west.

Sydney has showers, with a low of 20C and a top of 23C.

It should remain mostly wet in Sydney for the rest of the week, albeit without the heavy rain that has drenched areas further north.

Water levels are rising causing flooding in Tumbulgum, NSW. (Hannah Sinclair)

The river has broken its banks and floodwaters are already into backyards. (Hannah Sinclair)

There’s a moderate flood warning for the Orara River — and there’s a severe weather warning current for the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast. See more details here .

Canberra has a possible shower, with a low of 14C and a top of 26C.

Late showers, warm in the southwest. Mostly sunny, very warm in the southeast. Mostly sunny, very warm-to-hot in the north.

Melbourne will be mostly sunny, with a low of 21C and a top of 30C.

There’s a strong wind warning for Port Phillip and East Gippsland Coast.

Late showers, warm in the south. Mostly sunny, mild-to-warm in the north.

Hobart has a possible shower, with a low of 19C and a top of 27C.

There’s a strong wind warning for Frederick Henry Bay and Norfolk Bay, Storm Bay, Lower East Coast, South East Coast and South West Coast.

Late showers, cool-to-mild in the southeast and central. Showers, cool-to-mild in the west. Late showers, very warm-to-hot in north.

Adelaide will be mostly sunny, with a low of 19C and a top of 29C.

There’s a strong wind warning for Adelaide Metropolitan Waters, Upper West Coast, Lower West Coast, Spencer Gulf, Gulf St Vincent, Investigator Strait, Upper South East Coast and Lower South East Coast.

Sunny, mild-to-warm in the southwest. Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the south. Mostly sunny, very warm in the northwest. Isolated showers/storms, very warm in the northeast.

Perth will be sunny, with a low of 13C and a top of 30C.

There’s a strong wind warning for Perth Local Waters, Pilbara Coast West, Ningaloo Coast, Gascoyne Coast, Geraldton Coast, Lancelin Coast, Perth Coast, Bunbury Geographe Coast and Leeuwin Coast.

Showers/storms, very warm in the north. Showers, warm over the interior. Mostly sunny, very warm-to-hot in the south.

Darwin has thunderstorms, with a low of 25C and a top of 33C.