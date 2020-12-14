Why Noah Erb Changed His Mind About ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7

Whether you loved him or hated him on The Bachelorette Season 16, viewers are hoping Noah Erb washes up on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. But is the contestant willing to return to the ABC reality franchise, especially after his villain edit? Here’s what Noah has to say about BIP in the future.

Noah Erb is from ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 with Tayshia Adams

Noah Erb from ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

In case anyone needs a refresher, Noah was introduced to Bachelor Nation after Adams replaced Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette Season 16. Crawley fell in love with her frontrunner, Dale Moss. So producers brought in four cast members for the new lead.

Of course, The Bachelorette team found a way to pit the new additions against the original cast. Early on, Spencer Robertston took on the villain role. But eventually, the tides shifted, and Noah became the new target. During a wrestling group date, Noah jumped a fence and volunteered to “fight” for Adams’ heart. In the end, he lost the match. However, Noah’s actions caught the bachelorette’s attention and he received a rose.

Later, Noah continued to stir up The Bachelorette cast. He told Adams the other men questioned her decision making by giving him a rose. However, he never brought up his concerns with his fellow castmates. Meanwhile, Noah got into some drama with Bennett Jordan, which resulted in a two-on-one date. At the time, Adams made it clear she wasn’t happy with either party. And while the bachelorette sent Bennett home, she eliminated Noah at the next rose ceremony.

Noah Erb answers whether he’d return for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in 2021

Before Noah’s elimination on The Bachelorette Season 16, the contestant confirmed his appearance on the “Men Tell All” special during an interview with the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. The 25-year-old revealed the cast reunion will be “intense” and “emotional,” among other things. Then when asked about the possibility of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Noah predicted his potential appearance on the summer spinoff will be a lot like the dramatic tell-all.

“I think Paradise would be wild,” he said. “I think it’d be like a ‘Men Tell All.’ And you’ll see what the ‘Men Tell All’ was like.”

Meanwhile, Noah admitted he didn’t want to come back for Bachelor in Paradise because of his villain edit.

“I said I wouldn’t do [Bachelor in Paradise],” Noah said. “Part of it was because I felt like I was getting a poor portrayal on the show, honestly. And I was like, listen, if they’re just going to make me look like some douchebag, there’s no reason to do it twice. I don’t need the publicity in my life. I was pretty happy with my life before the show. And I don’t need all of that, I don’t care for it.”

But now, things have changed. “I realize now that it’s all just part of how it was,” Noah said. “My personality itself got me in trouble. They can only show so much. So I took it with stride. My family and friends are super supportive. So I think I would do [Bachelor in Paradise], yeah.”

What we know about ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7

Whether Noah comes back for Bachelor in Paradise, the new season is bound to be dramatic. As you may know, the ABC reality franchise did not film season 7 in 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. So if the team is able to produce BIP in 2021, the cast will include contestants from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor to the next season of The Bachelorette.

“It’s going to be a murderers’ row of choices of people,” host Chris Harrison told Us Weekly of the future Bachelor in Paradise cast. “I hate to say this, but there’s going to be people left on the bench that we love just because you can only have so many people on that beach. And right now, the plan is we’re moving forward.”

Harrison also teased the potential schedule moving forward. So if things go to plan, it’s possible Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 could start filming in June 2021.

“In all seriousness, our dream scenario is Bachelorette is next. That’s our normal schedule,” Harrison said. “You know, we shot The Bachelor in the normal timeframe, we’re going to shoot Bachelorette in the normal timeframe — this winter/spring — and then that’ll lead us into hopefully the Bachelor in Paradise that we normally have in June.”

