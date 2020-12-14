Why Manhunt’s Richard Jewell looks so familiar

Britton is perhaps best known to true-crime-based TV fans as the actor who portrayed the serial killer Edmund Kemper a.k.a. “The Co-ed Killer” in key episodes of David Fincher’s Mindhunter. His depiction of the remorseless but brilliant murderer was eerily on-point, and not just because he nailed the bespectacled look of the infamous killer.

Even in his short time on the show — he appeared in just four episodes across both seasons — Britton delivered several spine-chilling monologues about the motives and methods of his murders that audiences will not soon forget. By cooperating with Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and his special task force, his Kemper basically got to brag about how prolific and proficient he was while committing his most heinous crimes before a very rapt audience who was eager to learn more about the mind of a maniac. The exchanges that resulted between Kemper and Ford were some of the most compelling of the entire series, and Britton earned a lot of recognition for his work.

Britton was nominated for several awards for his guest stint on Mindhunter, competing for an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his work in “Episode 2.” Britton also took home a Gold Derby TV Award and an OFTA Television Award for his creepy personification of the maniac in the series, and to bring things full circle, he also earned the public praise of his fellow Richard Jewell portrayer, Paul Walter Hauser.