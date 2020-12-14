Why Cyclone in Black Adam looks so familiar

As of right now, Swindell only has two credits to their name. They could be seen in the role of Anna on the Euphoria episode “The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed.” More notably, they’ve played the role of Tabitha Foster for two seasons of the hit Netflix series Trinkets, which unfortunately wasn’t renewed for a third.

Tabitha is a kleptomaniac who joins the central group of characters in their Shoplifters Anonymous meetings. Tabitha comes from a wealthy family and struggles to please everyone, which often comes with personal sacrifices. The three central characters, Tabitha, Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand), and Moe (Kiana Madeira), forge a strong bond, always being there for each other as they struggle to control their urges to steal.

Swindell’s upcoming projects include the sci-fi thriller Voyagers, in which they’ll star alongside Colin Farrell and Tye Sheridan, set to be released by Lionsgate in 2021. Also on deck is the drama Granada Nights, a film about an uncultured British tourist in Spain who tries to find a way to fix his broken heart. By far, Black Adam will be Swindell’s biggest film to date, and things are only set to get brighter for the young actor’s rising star.