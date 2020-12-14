Who Went Home on ‘The Bachelorette’ Episode 10? Tayshia Adams Eliminates 4 Men and Reunites With Her Cast at the ‘Men Tell All’

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 10 proved we’re getting down to the wire on Tayshia Adams’ journey to find love. The 30-year-old picked her final four men, sending multiple contestants packing. Meanwhile, host Chris Harrison caught up with a few eliminated suitors at the “Men Tell All.” So who went home on The Bachelorette Week 10 on Monday, Dec. 14? Here’s what went down.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 10.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 Episode 10 starts with a 1-on-1 with Blake Moynes

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Who Did Tayshia Adams Pick as Her Winner?

Adams started The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 10 where the previous week left off — confused. She was having a difficult time determining who to keep for Hometowns. Meanwhile, Bennett came back after he was eliminated during a two-on-one date with Noah. Bennett also claimed he was in love with the lead. So at this point, everything was up in the air.

Finally, Adams started to move forward with her one-on-one date with Blake Moynes. For the past few weeks, the contestant had faded into the background. So Adams was excited to see him come out of his shell. But after spending some alone time together, Adams didn’t receive the “confidence and validation” she was looking for. And ultimately, she realized Blake wasn’t her guy, as other relationships were truly starting to progress. So she sent him home.

Tayshia Adams eliminates a cast member before ‘The Bachelorette’ Week 10 rose ceremony

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: How Tayshia Adams Really Felt About Bennett Jordan’s Return and Elimination

Following Blake’s elimination on The Bachelorette Week 10, Adams broke down. However, the moment allowed her to see things more clearly about her future. So she pulled Riley from the remaining suitors and broke up with him.

At first, Riley was understandably upset and asked what he was missing. Adams admitted she appreciated him and their connection. However, she couldn’t help where her heart was. And in the end, Riley understood the situation. He wanted what was best for Adams. But even so, he admitted it hurt to see her smile. Adams broke down in tears after Riley left.

Later, host Chris Harrison told the remaining men that Adams already made her final four decision, and there wouldn’t be a cocktail party. Then at the rose ceremony, Adams picked Ivan, Brendan, and Zac C. Meanwhile, Ben already had a rose from his one-on-one date from week 9. So Bennett and Noah were sent home.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 ‘Men Tell All’ resurfaces some drama

RELATED: Why ‘Bachelorette’ Fans Think Tayshia Adams Is Engaged Now

At The Bachelorette Season 16 “Men Tell All” special, Harrison recapped the cast’s drama, from Ed’s argument with Chasen to Noah’s beef with Bennett. As expected, there wasn’t exactly a solution. So it’s likely we’ll see some of the drama continue in Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Meanwhile, Yosef, who was eliminated during Clare Crawley’s portion of the season, came back for the “Men Tell All.” He stuck by his previous comments and refused to apologize, even when he was given an out by Harrison.

Finally, Adams reunited with her Bachelorette cast, and viewers were treated with the blooper reel. Adams also had the chance to speak with Riley and Blake. Both men told the lead she was amazing, and they wished her well.

Who went home on ‘The Bachelorette’ Week 10 on Tuesday, Dec. 14?

Tayshia Adams on ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Tayshia Adams Reveals Who Her Parents Would Pick for Her First Impression Rose

The Bachelorette Week 10 proceed things are starting to get real for Adams. She sent four men home in the episode, including Blake, Bennett, Riley, and Noah. So here are all the contestants who made it to Hometowns:

Check out Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Facebook!