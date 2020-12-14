What was touted as the world’s biggest development project is unravelling into what could become China’s first overseas debt crisis

Article content continued

Much of the lending to Venezuela was tied to oil resources, but even before Chávez died in 2013 it was clear that things were going awry. Yet Beijing was in so deep that it felt compelled to keep supporting Nicolás Maduro, successor to Chavez, even after evidence of his ineffectual economic management became clear.

It lent another US$20 billion between 2013 and 2017 and is now picking through the country’s pile of US$150 billion in defaulted debt, pushing its claims against rival creditors. The whole episode carries crucial lessons for Beijing, says Matt Ferchen at Merics, a Berlin-based think-tank.

“Chinese foreign policy and policy bank officials entered into their outsized economic and political relationship with (Venezuela) with a combination of hubris, ambition and naïveté,” Ferchen wrote. “(This) has contributed to the region’s worst economic, humanitarian, and political crisis in decades.”

Debt renegotiations have proliferated as the pandemic has clobbered emerging economies in Africa and elsewhere. A report by Rhodium Group, a consultancy, says at least 18 processes of debt renegotiation with China have taken place in 2020 and 12 countries were still in talks with Beijing as of the end of September, covering US$28 billion in Chinese loans.

So far, Beijing appears keen to pursue a soft touch, deferring interest payments and rescheduling loans. But the experience is reinforcing a growing sense of wariness that now infuses Xi’s big project.

China is finding out, says Hillman, that “risk runs both ways along the Belt and Road and the damage can return to Beijing”.

