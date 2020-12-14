What John Krasinski would look like as Reed Richards

Richards is one of the busiest heroes in Marvel Comics – always inventing something in the Baxter Building, traveling to and from dimensions, and helping his wife Sue Storm (aka Invisible Woman) raise their children. It was hard to blame the man, then, when he gave up on shaving and let the beard come out — a beard not unlike Krasinski’s. Mizuri’s art takes full advantage of the similarity, and the results are striking.

“Really excited to hear that the Fantastic Four are gonna be joining the MCU,” the artist captioned their creations, two photos shared on Instagram in a carousel post. “A lot of people want to see [Krasinski] as Mr Fantastic, including me!” That excitement is channeled directly into the artwork; anyone unaware of the fact that Krasinski hasn’t actually played the character would be easily fooled into thinking it’s real. The classic Fantastic Four outfit looks entirely natural on him.

Until casting is confirmed, fans will continue pining for Krasinski as Richards. And there are still three other team members to think about, including Richards’ wife Sue Storm — not to mention side characters (like Alicia Masters) and villains (Dr. Doom, anyone?). All fans really want, though, is for the franchise to finally escape the cinematic Negative Zone. Time will tell whether Marvel Studios has what it takes to pull it off.